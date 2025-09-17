Saudi Arabia and Pakistan sign strategic defense deal

“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world,” a statement from the Pakistani prime minister's office said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The agreement, called the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, was signed during Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visit to Jeddah, where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Under the new pact, Islamabad and Riyadh aim to develop joint deterrence.

“The agreement aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression,” the Islamabad statement said.