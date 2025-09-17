Pakistan and Palestine sign MoU to enhance health sector cooperation

The MoU was signed by Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal and Palestinian Ambassador Zuhair Dar Zaid during a ceremony held in Islamabad on Wednesday, according to the statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“The purpose of this agreement is to foster closer collaboration for improving the health and well-being of the people of both brotherly nations,” Kamal said.

“We will continue to extend every possible support to our Palestinian brothers and sisters in the field of health. The hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with Palestine, and we stand ready to assist them in every possible way,” he added.

Under the MoU, Pakistan will assist Palestine in developing its capacity in advanced medical fields such as interventional cardiology, organ transplantation, orthopaedic surgery, endoscopic ultrasound, burns, and plastic surgery.