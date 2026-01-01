Saudi Arabia arrests over 100 officials in anti-corruption sweep

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi authorities have arrested 116 government employees across various ministries and public bodies in a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown.

The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) questioned 466 people during a nationwide campaign in December 2025 targeting bribery and the abuse of official positions, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

Nazaha said it conducted 1,440 inspection visits during the month as part of its ongoing regulatory and criminal work. Those questioned included employees from the ministries of interior, municipalities and housing, education, and health.

Nazaha said the investigations relate to allegations of bribery and the misuse of official authority. Legal procedures are being completed in preparation for referring those involved to the judiciary. The authority confirmed that 116 suspects were taken into custody in connection with the cases. Some of those detained were later released on bail in accordance with the criminal procedures law. Nazaha said the latest actions reflect its continued efforts to protect public funds, uphold integrity and accountability, and prevent corruption in all its forms across the public sector. The authority also urged members of the public to report any suspected cases of financial or administrative corruption through its official channels, including the toll-free number 980 or via its website. Officials said public cooperation remains a key pillar in strengthening transparency and supporting national efforts to combat corruption and promote good governance.

