Saudi Arabia, Iran discuss regional developments

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation to discuss various bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry released yesterday, News.Az reports citing Middle East Monitor.

According to the statement, the two officials reviewed bilateral relations, regional developments, their repercussions and the importance of avoiding scenarios that could destabilise regional security and stability.For his part, the Iranian minister thanked Saudi Arabia for adopting a clear stance in condemning Israel’s 26 October attack on Tehran, killing four Iranian soldiers.Saudi Arabia reiterated its rejection of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.

