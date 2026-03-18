Ilham Aliyev, Friedrich Merz discuss Middle East tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a phone call on March 17 to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

During the call, the sides expressed concern over the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and exchanged views on their possible impact on the South Caucasus, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Merz welcomed the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing its importance for regional stability.

President Aliyev and Chancellor Merz also discussed prospects for bilateral relations, as well as issues related to expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

News.Az