Senegal stripped of AFCON crown, Morocco named champions

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Senegal have vowed to appeal after being stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title on Tuesday, with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarding the championship to Morocco two months after a controversial final.

The dispute stems from chaotic scenes during the final in Rabat on January 18, when several Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest after the hosts were awarded a penalty deep into second-half stoppage time, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Following intervention from captain Sadio Mane, the Senegal players returned to the field. Morocco ultimately missed the penalty, and Pape Gueye scored in extra time to secure what appeared to be a 1-0 victory for Senegal.

However, after reviewing Morocco’s appeal, CAF ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match. The result was officially recorded as a 3-0 win for Morocco.

CAF’s Appeals Committee cited Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations, which state that any team that refuses to play or leaves the pitch before the match ends without the referee’s permission is considered to have lost and is eliminated from the competition. The regulations also stipulate a 3-0 loss in such cases.

In a statement, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) said its appeal was not intended to challenge the sporting outcome but to ensure the rules were properly applied.

“The Federation reaffirms its commitment to respecting the rules, the clarity of the competitive framework, and the stability of African competitions,” the statement said.

Senegal’s football authorities strongly condemned the decision and confirmed plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport as soon as possible.

“The Senegalese Football Federation condemns this unjust, unprecedented and unacceptable decision, which brings African football into disrepute,” it said.

News.Az