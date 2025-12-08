Saudi Arabia ranks 5th globally in AI growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia has been ranked fifth worldwide and first in the Arab world for AI growth, according to the latest Global AI Index.

The ranking highlights the Kingdom’s rapid advancement in AI and reflects the effectiveness of its long-term strategies under Saudi Vision 2030, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

The rise in the index follows a series of national initiatives led by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), which has been instrumental in enhancing the Kingdom’s global standing in AI.

Key programs include the Rowad Package, which supports entrepreneurs and startups by enabling secure digital verification of customer data through the National Information Centre. SDAIA also launched AI Ethics Incentive Badges, promoting responsible AI use and awarding over 50 accreditation certificates to Saudi companies developing AI solutions in priority sectors.

The Gaia generative AI accelerator, developed in partnership with the National Technology Development Program and New Native, has accelerated the entry of Saudi startups into the AI market.

SDAIA has heavily invested in human capital through the SDAIA Academy, offering advanced data and AI training programs in collaboration with global partners. The SAMAI initiative has trained over one million Saudi men and women in data and AI skills, making it one of the world’s largest public AI training programs.

These accomplishments highlight SDAIA’s growing influence in shaping national and international AI policy, reinforcing its role as the Kingdom’s central authority for AI regulation, development, and application, and positioning Saudi Arabia as a future leader in AI-powered economies.

