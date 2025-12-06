Yandex metrika counter

Qatar: AI growth will boost global energy demand

Photo: Al Jazeera

Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said on Friday that artificial intelligence (AI) will drive huge growth in global energy demand.

Speaking to CNBC, Al-Kaabi highlighted that many countries expect an additional 15–20% in energy demand due to AI. He noted that electricity needs will surge, particularly as nations shift from coal to cleaner sources, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The minister also addressed concerns over a new EU sustainability law that could impose penalties on state-owned energy firms, including Qatari companies. He expressed hope that the EU will resolve these issues by the end of 2025.

Al-Kaabi said he has “no worry at all” about future gas demand, emphasizing that Qatar is prepared to meet the growing global energy needs driven by technological advances like AI.


News.Az 

