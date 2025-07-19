Saudi Arabia’s "Sleeping Prince" Al-Waleed bin Khaled dies after 20-year coma

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia's Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, known as the “Sleeping Prince,” has died after spending more than two decades in a coma following a traumatic car accident, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

Born in April 1990, Prince Al Waleed was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, a prominent Saudi royal and nephew of billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal. At just 15, while studying as a military cadet in London, he suffered a devastating road accident in 2005 that caused severe brain injuries and internal bleeding.

Despite urgent medical care and involvement from specialised American and Spanish physicians, he never regained full consciousness. For over 20 years, Prince Al Waleed remained in a largely unresponsive coma, though occasional involuntary movements offered hope. His father, Prince Khaled, publicly rejected suggestions to withdraw life support, holding firm in his belief in divine healing. The family shared videos showing the prince responding slightly to Quran recitations, which captivated the public’s empathy and admiration. News of the prince’s passing at a specialised medical facility in Saudi Arabia sparked widespread condolences. The hashtag “Sleeping Prince” (#SleepingPrince) trended across social media as thousands mourned a symbol of patience, faith, and paternal love. The story resonated deeply, with many touched by the image of a devoted father by his son’s bedside year after year. The prince’s hospital room became a spiritual landmark, frequented by visitors offering prayers and support. His life and prolonged struggle reflect not only medical challenges but also enduring human spirit and family devotion that transcended generations.

News.Az