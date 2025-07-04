Saudi defense minister holds secret talks with Donald Trump at the White House

President Trump and Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman at the White House in 2018. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, held a secret meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, as reported by News.Az, citing Fox News.

Sources say the talks were not solely focused on the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, though steps toward that goal were discussed. The two also addressed key regional issues, including the de-escalation of tensions with Iran and the potential resumption of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Another major topic was the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. Both sides reportedly discussed prospects for a ceasefire and the release of hostages still held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The closed-door meeting may mark a significant step toward renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the Middle East.

