Saudi request to buy 48 F-35 jets clears key U.S. Pentagon step

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia’s bid to purchase up to 48 U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets has passed an important Pentagon review, moving the multibillion-dollar deal closer to potential approval.

The development comes ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington and reflects the Trump administration’s willingness to expand defense cooperation with Riyadh, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While the sale has not yet been finalized, the Pentagon has advanced the case to the secretary-level review stage, with further approvals still required from the Cabinet, President Donald Trump, and the U.S. Congress, the sources said.

If approved, the sale would represent a major shift in U.S. Middle East defense policy, given Washington’s long-standing commitment to ensure Israel’s qualitative military edge — a policy guaranteeing Israel access to the region’s most advanced U.S. weapons.

Israel is currently the only Middle Eastern country operating the F-35, the world’s most advanced stealth fighter.

Saudi Arabia — already the largest buyer of U.S. arms — has pursued F-35s for years as part of broader efforts to modernize its air force and counter regional threats, particularly from Iran. The kingdom currently operates F-15s, Tornados, and Eurofighter Typhoons.

A previous effort under the Biden administration explored linking F-35 sales to Saudi-Israel normalization talks, though that initiative stalled.

Any deal faces potential pushback in Congress, where lawmakers have previously opposed major arms sales to Riyadh following the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Still, Trump has prioritized weapons sales since returning to office. In May, Washington approved a $142 billion defense package for Saudi Arabia — described as the largest U.S. security deal ever.

The Pentagon, White House, and State Department declined to comment. Lockheed Martin, the jet’s manufacturer, said the matter is handled at the government level.

The F-35 purchase request comes as Saudi Arabia accelerates military and economic modernization under Vision 2030, aiming to deepen global partnerships while maintaining its long-standing security ties with Washington.

News.Az