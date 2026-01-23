Yandex metrika counter

Sberbank takes major stake in electronics maker Element

  • Economics
Photo: TASS

Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank that has evolved into a broad technology conglomerate, has acquired a significant stake in leading electronics manufacturer Element.

Sberbank said late on Thursday it had acquired a 41.9% stake in Element from private equity fund Sistema and unidentified minority shareholders for 27 billion roubles ($355.73 million), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

All three companies are targeted by Western sanctions over the war.

Russian newspaper Kommersant, citing sources, reported that under the deal, Element's manufacturing assets will ⁠be integrated into Sberbank's tech arm. Sberbank, ‌which rebranded as Sber in 2020, now calls itself a technology company.

Element manufactures integrated circuits, semiconductor devices, and microchips, accounting for about half of Russia's microelectronics production.

Sberbank said ‍it will make a buyout offer to minority shareholders.


News.Az 

