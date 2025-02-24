Scholz to remain chancellor until new government formed

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he would continue to lead the government until a new ruling coalition is formed after early elections to the Bundestag (parliament) held on Sunday.

Scholz acknowledged the defeat of the Social Democratic Party of Germany. German law does not oblige the chancellor to resign in such cases, News.Az reports.

"It is a great honour to be the ninth Chancellor of the FRG. I will serve in this position until the end. Now other [politicians] must find a way to form a government. I owe this honour to the citizens who gave me and us the mandate for this in the last elections, as well as to the Social Democratic Party," Scholz said, speaking at the SPD headquarters in Berlin after the exit polls were announced.

