Scotland: Friarton bridge closed due to recycling center fire

Smoke from the fire has forced the closure of the Friarton Bridge. Photo: Stuart Cowper

The Friarton Bridge in the Scottish city of Perth has been closed in both directions due to smoke from a fire at a nearby recycling center.

Emergency services were called to the center, which is underneath the bridge, on Lower Friarton Road at about 03:00, News.Az reports, citing BBC. The bridge is currently closed in both directions, with traffic being diverted through Perth.The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that it had sent four appliances to the incident.One eyewitness said flames and smoke were still visible from the recycling plant at 09:30.Perth and Kinross Council has advised nearby residents to keep their windows closed due to the volume of smoke.Four fire appliances were initially sent to the incident.

