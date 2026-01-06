Screenwriter and actress Margarita Maleyeva passes away
Screenwriter and actress Margarita Maleyeva, known for her work on the films “Qayınana” (Mother-in-law), “Qəribə adam” (A Strange Man), “Narahat adam” (An Anxious Man) and several others, has passed away, actor Javanshir Hadiyev in a post on social media, News.az reports.
Margarita Maleyeva was the wife of renowned film director Ajdar Ibrahimov, a People’s Artist of the USSR and the Azerbaijan SSR.