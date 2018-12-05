Sean Penn shoots documentary about Jamal Khashoggi

+ ↺ − 16 px

American actor and filmmaker Sean Penn arrived in Istanbul to shoot a documentary about Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The Oscar-awarded actor, who is also known for his political and social activism, took footage in front of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul where Khashoggi was murdered.

The actor reportedly had meetings with Khashoggi's fiancée Hatice Cengiz and a few others who were close to the journalist.

Penn is also expected to meet with officials in Istanbul and Ankara, Daily Sabah reported.

Jamal Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, the Saudi administration admitted weeks later that he was killed there.

News.Az

News.Az