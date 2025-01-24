Second red weather warning in effect across Scotland as Storm Eowyn batters UK

Princes Street in Edinburgh is deserted during Storm Éowyn. Photo: PA Media

The second red warning issued by the Met Office has taken effect in Scotland as Storm Eowyn hit the United Kingdom.

The alert, which began at 10:00 GMT, covers the Central Belt - which includes the major cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh, News.Az reports, citing BBC.Hundreds of schools are closed, more than 1,000 properties are without power and there is no rail travel at all in the country.A red warning indicates a danger to life, and the Scottish government is meeting with emergency services and key agencies like health and transport providers to co-ordinate the response.People are advised by Police Scotland to stay at home.The warning will be in place until 17:00 GMT.

