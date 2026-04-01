Second strike hits Iran’s largest steel plant amid escalating attacks on industry

In a statement released on Wednesday, the company said warplanes targeted several vital sections of its infrastructure at 11:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Initial assessments indicate the attack caused significant damage to parts of the company. The statement added that the “enemy” also targeted a subsidiary, Sefid Dasht Steel Company, in the southwestern Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province.

Due to measures introduced after the previous attack on Thursday, only a small number of employees were present, with just a few sustaining minor injuries, according to the statement.

Mobarakeh Steel Company is Iran’s largest steel producer and one of the biggest industrial complexes in West Asia and North Africa, playing a central role in the country’s steel industry.

In a separate incident, Khuzestan Steel Company, another major industrial facility, was also targeted on Friday, causing damage to parts of its infrastructure.

Iran’s Human Rights Organization issued a statement on Wednesday condemning what it described as the “US-Israeli aggression’s systematic strikes” on civilian infrastructure.

“These attacks are a blatant violation of international law and a form of economic terrorism, and their goal is to put maximum pressure on Iran’s civilian population,” it said, adding that factories, including steel plants, are the main source of livelihood for millions of Iranians. The organisation said the attacks aim to destroy these facilities and constitute a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions and a war crime.

The organisation called on the international community to break its silence on what it described as US-Israeli aggression and war crimes against Iran’s population, and to hold the “enemy” accountable for human rights violations.