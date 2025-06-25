Yandex metrika counter

Senior commander confirmed dead by Iran's Revolutionary Guard

  • World
Ali Shadmani, the newly appointed commander of the Revolutionary Guard's Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, has died from injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike last week, the headquarters announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

On June 17, the Israeli military said it had killed Shadmani in an airstrike.


News.Az 

