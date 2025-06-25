Ali Shadmani, the newly appointed commander of the Revolutionary Guard's Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, has died from injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike last week, the headquarters announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.
Senior commander confirmed dead by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
- 25 Jun 2025 20:15
On June 17, the Israeli military said it had killed Shadmani in an airstrike.