Pakistani PM shifts official China visit to Beijing for leadership talks - VIDEO

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on Sunday, marking the second leg of his high-stakes, four-day official visit to China. The trip closely follows a bilateral visit to China by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari less than a month ago, signaling intensified diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

While in the capital, Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to hold separate high-level meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. The leaders are expected to exchange views on strengthening bilateral ties, regional security, and economic cooperation, News.Az reports, citing CGTN.

Before arriving in Beijing, Sharif began his tour in the eastern tech hub of Hangzhou. On Saturday, he attended a high-profile business forum focused on information technology and battery energy storage systems, and toured the global headquarters of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba to court tech investments.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry highlighted Sharif’s visit as a milestone exchange, particularly as both nations celebrate 75 years of formal diplomatic relations this year.

Ministry officials noted that the strategic partnership between China and Pakistan has remained resilient despite shifting global dynamics. They emphasized that the visit serves to build upon the massive infrastructure and energy layout established through the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

PM @CMShehbaz has arrived in Beijing after productive engagements in Hangzhou, as Pakistan and China celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. pic.twitter.com/MPAzqpb6eY — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) May 24, 2026

Beijing expressed optimism that Sharif’s visit will allow both nations to deepen practical cooperation across the board, coordinate closely on regional issues, and pave the way for a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the modern era.

News.Az