DRC Ebola outbreak: More than 900 suspected cases identified

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More than 900 suspected cases of Ebola have been identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Sunday.

Speaking during the opening sessions surrounding the WHO's 79th World Health Assembly, Tedros confirmed that the mounting figure includes at least 101 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The health agency is continuing to monitor the situation closely as local and international medical teams deploy resources to contain the spreading outbreak in the region.

News.Az