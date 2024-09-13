Senior Iranian and Belarusian security officials hold talks in Minsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has met with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Volfovich in Minsk, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Ahmadian, who is on a visit to Belarus, met with his Belarusian counterpart on Friday.Both sides called for boosting political, security, and economic relations and developing cooperation in industry, mining, and trade.The two countries also stressed the need to expand relations in strategic areas and cooperation in international frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.Touching on the necessity of multilateralism in the international system, Ahmadian emphasized the strengthening of cooperation on the issue.Ahmadian also referred to the developments in West Asia, saying that let those who wanted to forget Palestine be forgotten. He noted even American universities have recently witnessed the scenes of demonstrations in support of Palestine.Iran’s top security official said that the Zionist regime has failed, regardless of whether it chooses war or peace, and pointed out that the United States is not making progress anywhere and urged movement towards a new order of independent countries.For his part, the Belarusian official said that Tehran and Minsk share the same views on building a multipolar world, avoiding warmongering, and achieving peace in the region.Volfovich said that Belarus supports Iran's initiative to create a club of anti-sanctions countries.

