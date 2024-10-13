Seoul issues stark warning to Pyongyang

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea has issued a stark warning to North Korea, stating that it would face ‘the end of its regime’ if it inflicts any harm on South Korean citizens.

This warning follows North Korea's threat of a horrible disaster over alleged drone flights over its capital, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. The South's defense ministry made the statement after Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, threatened action in a commentary published by state media. This came just a day after North Korea claimed that South Korean unmanned drones had flown over Pyongyang three times this month."We clearly warn that if North Korea inflicts harm on the safety of our people, that day will be the end of the North Korean regime," the defense ministry stated in a release to reporters.

News.Az