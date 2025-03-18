Serbia demands explanation from Albania, Croatia over defense pact with Kosovo

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Serbian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that it will send an urgent request to Albania and Croatia, seeking clarification on a trilateral defense cooperation agreement with Kosovo.

The agreement that was signed in Tirana focuses on strengthening defense capacities, advancing military technology and improving regional interoperability through joint training and exercises, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Belgrade opposed the move, arguing that Albania and Croatia, alongside “the illegitimate representative of the temporary institutions of self-government in Pristina,” have taken steps that disrupt regional stability.

“The Republic of Serbia, as a guarantor of peace and military neutrality in the Balkans, rightly demands answers about the nature and goals of this security cooperation,” according to the Foreign Ministry.

Serbia warned that forming a military alliance without consulting Belgrade is concerning, particularly given the involvement of Kosovo, which Serbia does not recognize as an independent state.

