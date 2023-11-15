Serbia is Azerbaijan’s new partner in diversifying European gas market: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbia is Azerbaijan's new partner in diversifying the gas market in Europe, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on Wednesday.

The remarks came after the signing of a “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Mining and Energy of the Republic of Serbia on promoting cooperation between SOCAR and Srbijagas, as well as an agreement on gas sales between SOCAR and Srbijagas, News.Az reports.

“With the documents of strategic importance we signed today, we are laying the foundation for multifaceted cooperation in the field of gas, including gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia for the first time. Serbia is Azerbaijan's new partner in diversifying the gas market in Europe,” Minister Shahbazov said.

He stressed that with the supply of up to 400 million cubic meters of gas per annum to Serbia, the number of countries supplied with Azerbaijani gas will reach 8.

“This is a clear indication of expanding Azerbaijan's mission as a reliable energy partner and its growing role in energy security. Today's agreements also pave the way for the sustainability of our gas supply partnership with long-term contracts and Azerbaijan's contributions to Serbia's energy security,” he added.

News.Az