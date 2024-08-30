Serbia set to buy 12 fighter jets from France

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbia has signed a €2.7 billion ($2.99 billion) agreement with France's Dassault Aviation to acquire 12 Dassault Rafale fighter jets.

The deal was finalized on Thursday during French President Emmanuel Macron's official visit to Belgrade, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The agreement includes a comprehensive package of auxiliary logistics, spare engines, and parts to support the new aircraft."We are pleased to join the Rafale club," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced at a press conference."The Republic of Serbia will own twelve brand-new aircraft. This is a major development that will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of our army," Vucic added.Serbia and France agreed to Belgrade’s purchase of the Dassault Rafale fighter jets in April during Vucic's visit to Paris and his meeting with Macron.

