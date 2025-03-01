News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Aleksandar Vucic
Tag:
Aleksandar Vucic
Will the US strike Iran in the next 48 hours?
02 Feb 2026-10:09
Serbia to restore mandatory military service in 2026
30 Dec 2025-09:30
Serbia to hold parliamentary elections in 2026, President Vucic says
29 Dec 2025-03:55
Serbian President Vucic warns Europe may be preparing for war with Russia
12 Nov 2025-10:20
Vucic says foreign special services spent $4 billion to fund protests in Serbia
13 Sep 2025-15:04
Serbia President Vucic offers dialogue amid anti-government protests
22 Aug 2025-15:55
Serbian President Vucic claims protesters tried to burn people alive during riots
15 Aug 2025-10:45
Dozens injured as clashes erupt during anti-government protests in Serbia -
VIDEO
14 Aug 2025-09:38
Serbia inaugurates major Chinese-built highway section featuring longest tunnels
07 Jul 2025-10:31
Serbian police detain 79 amid crackdown on nationwide protests
03 Jul 2025-17:23
Latest News
Indian shares hit by IT, metal sell-off
Drone strike damages apartments in Odesa overnight
Japan seizes Chinese fishing vessel, arrests skipper
NBA punishes Jazz, Pacers for bench moves
Deutsche Bank plans emerging markets hiring push
Shelton outlasts Mannarino to Dallas Open quarters
Goldman Sachs' top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler resigns amid Epstein fallout
Thunder's Nikola Topic makes NBA debut after cancer battle -
VIDEO
Axiom Space secures an extra $350 million
Trump plans April visit to China to confirm trade truce extension
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31