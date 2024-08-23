Serbia takes steps to lift 35-year ban on nuclear power plants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbia is set to reverse a 35-year ban on building nuclear power plants, marking a major shift in its energy policy, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The government is considering nuclear energy as a viable option to reduce carbon emissions and bolster energy independence. The move comes as the country faces rising energy demands driven by the accelerated electrification of the economy and an increase in renewable energy sources.The discussion about the peaceful use of nuclear energy began in April, when the government signed a memorandum of understanding with France's EDF, a global leader in electricity production, to collaborate on the development of a nuclear energy program.In June, Dubravka Dedovic Handanovic, Serbia’s minister of mining and energy, confirmed that the government was laying the groundwork for a nuclear energy programme. Handanovic emphasised the importance of diversifying Serbia’s energy portfolio to ensure a stable supply.This week, the government initiated a public debate on proposed amendments to the country’s energy laws, which include the addition of a new chapter dedicated to nuclear energy.The proposed amendments outline a three-phase programme for the peaceful application of nuclear technology, starting with an assessment of the feasibility of nuclear energy, followed by the development of a nuclear programme, and concluding with its implementation.The amendments also include strategies for the development and use of thermal energy and hydrogen, reflecting a broader government effort to diversify Serbia’s energy sources.If these amendments are approved, they will repeal the longstanding Law on the Prohibition of the Construction of Nuclear Power Plants in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, a law that has been in place since the 1980s.

News.Az