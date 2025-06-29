Serbian police detain dozens amid clashes with anti-government demonstrators -VIDEO

Serbian police used tear gas and detained dozens in Belgrade during clashes with protesters calling for snap elections and an end to President Aleksandar Vucic’s 12-year rule, News.Az informs via AlJazeera.

The protest on Saturday was held after nearly eight months of persistent dissent led by Serbia’s university students, which has rattled Vucic’s firm grip on power in the Balkan country.

The huge crowd chanted: “We want elections!” as they filled the capital’s central Slavija Square and several blocks around it, with many unable to reach the venue.

Dragan Vasiljevic, the director of police, told a news conference that several dozen protesters were detained, while six police officers were injured in the street battles in central Belgrade that lasted several hours.

Vucic said that protesters attempted to topple the state.

“They [protesters] wanted to topple Serbia, and they have failed,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

The rally – attended by about 140,000 people, according to the Independent Protest Monitor, Archive of Public Gatherings – was one of the largest in the student-led demonstrations.

The actions began in December after the roof of a train station collapsed in the northern city of Novi Sad the previous month, killing 16 people. The tragedy became a flashpoint for frustrations with the government, with many Serbians saying that it had been caused by alleged corruption and negligence in state infrastructure projects.

Under pressure, Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned at the start of this year, but Vucic remains in power.

Frustrated by government inaction, students have been calling for elections since May.