Seven injured in terrorist ramming-stabbing attack in Tel Aviv

Seven injured in terrorist ramming-stabbing attack in Tel Aviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven people were wounded, four of them seriously, in a car-ramming and stabbing terror attack in northern Tel Aviv on Tuesday afternoon, police and medics said, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

According to police, the Palestinian assailant rammed his pickup truck into people on a sidewalk on Pinchas Rosen Street in the city, then got out and stabbed others.

He was shot dead by an armed civilian.

The scene of a car ramming terror attack in Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Seven people were wounded, four of them seriously, in a car-ramming and stabbing terror attack in northern Tel Aviv on Tuesday afternoon, police and medics said.

According to police, the Palestinian assailant rammed his pickup truck into people on a sidewalk on Pinchas Rosen Street in the city, then got out and stabbed others.

He was shot dead by an armed civilian.

The Shin Bet security agency said the terrorist who carried out the attack did not have an entry permit to Israel.

The agency in a statement named the attacker as Abed al-Wahab Khalaila, 20, from the West Bank town of as-Samu, in the South Hebron Hills area.

The Shin Bet said the attacker, Abed al-Wahab Khalaila, had no known prior security offenses.

The Hamas terror group said Khalaila was a member but stopped short of claiming responsibility for the attack.

Police spokesman Eli Levy said the incident was a terror attack.

Four of the victims were listed in serious and moderate-to-serious condition, the nearby Ichilov and Beilinson hospitals said. Another three were listed in moderate and good-to-moderate condition. One person was also brought to Ichilov after suffering acute anxiety.

News.Az