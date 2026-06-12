Journalist shot dead in Mexico's Veracruz

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A journalist was shot and killed by armed assailants in Mexico’s Veracruz state on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Luis Angel Lopez Valdez, who specialized in covering police and judicial affairs, was attacked in the Colonia Cazones district of the city of Poza Rica.

In a statement shared on social media, the newspaper employing Lopez Valdez said he was targeted while driving through Poza Rica early in the morning.

“Lopez Valdez was intercepted by armed individuals while driving through Poza Rica early this morning. He was attacked and died at the scene,” the newspaper said.

The publication’s management called on authorities to ensure justice, urging the State Commission for the Protection and Support of Journalists (CEAPP) to take action.

“We demand justice from the State Commission for the Protection and Support of Journalists (CEAPP) for our Vanguardia de Veracruz reporter. This murder must not go unpunished,” the statement added.

Authorities confirmed that an investigation has been opened into the killing.

Veracruz is widely regarded as one of Mexico’s most dangerous regions for media professionals and has witnessed numerous attacks against journalists in recent years.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Mexico remains one of the deadliest countries in the world for journalists. The organization says that more than 150 journalists have been murdered in the country since 2000, while 28 others have disappeared.

News.Az