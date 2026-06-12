TSMC Chief warns of talent shortage

Speaking at a ceremony for a new science park in Pingtung, Wei welcomed recent rainfall after previously worrying about possible water shortages and the need to rely on water trucks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Wei said Taiwan President Lai Ching-te had informed him of government plans to connect reservoirs across the island, a move aimed at improving water distribution and reducing concerns over shortages of water, land and electricity.

Despite recent rains replenishing reservoirs in southern Taiwan, water security remains a key issue for the technology sector. Taiwan experienced its worst drought in history in 2021, leading to widespread water restrictions.

Wei stressed that talent remains the industry’s most pressing concern and called for greater efforts to train workers and encourage people to remain in Pingtung. Lai said the government was close to completing reservoir-linking projects and was also working to attract and retain foreign talent by easing work permit procedures.

TSMC, a major supplier to Nvidia, is investing $165 billion in manufacturing facilities in Arizona, but has repeatedly stated that most of its production, research and development activities will remain in Taiwan. Wei added that semiconductors have become inseparable from modern life and that demand for them will continue to rise.