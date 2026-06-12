At least 8 dead, over 50 injured in Cote d'Ivoire bus-truck collision

At least 8 dead, over 50 injured in Cote d'Ivoire bus-truck collision

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At least eight people lost their lives and more than 50 others were injured in a road accident that took place on Thursday near the town of Niakaramandougou in northern Côte d’Ivoire, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to preliminary information from a security source, a passenger bus traveling from the northern part of the country toward the commercial capital, Abidjan, collided with a truck carrying heavy equipment.

The impact caused the bus to leave the roadway, overturn multiple times and plunge into a ravine.

Authorities have not yet released further details on the victims or the circumstances surrounding the crash as investigations continue.

Road accidents remain a significant concern in Côte d’Ivoire, with driver negligence, poor vehicle maintenance and overloading frequently cited among the primary causes of serious collisions.

Data from the Ivorian Office of Road Safety indicate that the West African nation records approximately 6,000 traffic accidents each year. These incidents result in nearly 600 fatalities and more than 13,000 injuries annually.

News.Az