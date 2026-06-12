China warns of extreme flood risk in Xinjiang

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Chinese authorities have warned communities in Xinjiang and nearby regions to prepare for possible extreme flooding this summer as unusually high temperatures, heavy rainfall and accelerated glacier melt increase risks across the region.

The warning comes after the Taklamakan Desert, China’s largest desert, experienced its first flood of the year in early June, with state media showing water flowing through areas that are normally dry, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Similar flooding events have occurred in the Taklamakan Desert since 2021, but they have typically taken place in August rather than at the beginning of summer.

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According to reports, temperatures in Xinjiang reached levels significantly above seasonal averages, while parts of western and southern Xinjiang recorded rainfall amounts two to three times higher than normal for early June.

The combination of intense heat and increased precipitation has accelerated the melting of glaciers and snowpack in the Tianshan and Kunlun mountains, sending large volumes of water into the Tarim River.

The increased runoff caused the river to overflow into low-lying desert areas, creating temporary flooding across parts of the region.

Officials said the water can provide short-term benefits for local forests, but warned that extreme floods could damage roads, railways and oil and gas infrastructure, posing a significant disaster risk for affected communities.

News.Az