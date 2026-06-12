Congo Ebola outbreak spreads to new health zones

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The Ebola outbreak in Congo has spread to three additional health zones, according to a government report released on Thursday, as the number of confirmed cases continued to rise.

Health authorities reported that the outbreak has now reached 676 confirmed cases, including 136 deaths, based on data recorded through Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Newly affected health zones are located in North Kivu and Ituri, regions that have previously faced Ebola outbreaks.

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The latest figures were confirmed by the health minister in a post on X, highlighting the continued spread of the disease.

Under Congo’s healthcare system, a health zone covers a defined geographic area served by a network of clinics and a referral hospital, typically providing care for between 100,000 and 150,000 people.

The country has more than 500 health zones, and health authorities continue to monitor the outbreak as it expands into new areas.

News.Az