Nvidia appoints Bruce Andrews

Andrews confirmed his new role in a LinkedIn post, describing his title as Chief External Affairs Officer. He will report to Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The appointment comes as Nvidia continues efforts to expand its presence in China while navigating U.S. export restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence chips. The company recently received licenses to sell its less advanced H200 processors to China, although Reuters reported in May that no deliveries had yet been made despite approvals for several Chinese companies.

Before joining Nvidia, Andrews served as head of government affairs at Intel under former CEO Pat Gelsinger and previously held a senior position at the U.S. Commerce Department during the Obama administration.

In his statement, Andrews said he looked forward to helping Nvidia lead the AI revolution and achieve new breakthroughs for the United States and the world.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has repeatedly argued that maintaining access to the Chinese market is important for the company, warning that limiting sales could benefit non-American competitors. While the company’s most advanced AI chips remain restricted from export to China, Huang has said the country remains part of Nvidia’s long-term growth plans.