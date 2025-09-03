Seven irregular migrants go missing in Mediterranean

Seven migrants were missing after falling into the Mediterranean Sea.

A group of migrants who were saved by the Aurora Sar NGO-run rescue ship said that seven people were missing after falling into the sea in the southern Mediterranean, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Aurora Sar with Eritreans, Ethiopians, Malaysians, and Sudanese nationals on board docked at the Italian island of Lampedusa early on Wednesday.

They said two migrants fell on the first night of the crossing, which begun late on Aug. 27 from Zuara, Libya, followed by five other migrants.

The migrants said they paid €800 ($930) each for the crossing.

At least 816 irregular migrants have gone missing in the central Mediterranean so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

