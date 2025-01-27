Seven mosques and school vandalised with Islamophobic graffiti in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

London's Metropolitan Police are currently investigating seven incidents of vandalism involving Islamophobic graffiti at mosques, community centers, and a primary school that occurred this month, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Signs such as "Stop Islam," "Remigration," and references to paedophilia were spray-painted on mosques, sparking concerns and allegations of hate crimes.The Met Police confirmed to The New Arab these "shocking incidents" were being treated as hate crimes, although no arrests had yet been made."We are speaking to local faith leaders and have stepped up reassurance patrols in the areas," the Met told The New Arab, urging anyone with information about the incidents to contact them.The incidents were reportedly fuelled by a hate group on Telegram, offering £100 to people to vandalise the buildings, according to Sky News.The first incident occurred at West Norwood mosque on 6 January and the latest was at Noor Ul Islam Primary School on 25 January.Other locations include the South Norwood Islamic Community Centre in Croydon, Stratford Mosque in Newham, Thornton Health Islamic Centre, Jamia Masjid in Leyon and AL-BIRR Mosque."There is no place for hate in our society," a spokesperson for the Muslim Council of Britain told The New Arab, adding that the recent attacks were part of a "troubling rise" in Islamophobia."These coordinated attacks on places of worship demand immediate local support and decisive national action to address the root causes of Islamophobia.""We urge everyone to remain vigilant and stand united against hatred and division."The UK has seen a record amount of Islamophobic incidents reported, with incidents more than tripling since Israel's war on Gaza started in October 2023, according to Tell Mama, a UK-based NGO that monitors anti-Muslim hate crime.A series of far-right riots swept Britain in August 2024, fuelled by Islamophobia, believed to have been over the misinformation that the Southport attacker was Muslim and an asylum seeker.One mosque in Southport was targeted by hundreds of rioters, throwing bricks, shouting anti-immigrant and Islamophobic slogans and clashing with police officers.A "hit list", which was reportedly shared on a far-right Telegram channel, featured dozens of immigration law specialists' offices, asylum support charities, and immigration services in the UK to attack but did not materialise.Instead, a series of counter-protests were conducted to deter the plot.

