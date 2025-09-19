Seven travelers killed in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven travelers lost their lives and two others sustained injuries as a car collided with a passenger bus in Wardak province in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, a statement of the provincial police office said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The deadly accident took place on a road linking the country's capital city Kabul to southern Kandahar province on Friday afternoon, the statement said.

The road, which crosses Wardak province, often sees deadly road accidents due to the carelessness of the drivers, it added.

News.Az