Several injured as car drives into crowd ahead of Espanyol-Barcelona derby - VIDEO

At least 13 people were injured on Thursday night after a car drove into a crowd gathered outside the RCDE Stadium ahead of the Espanyol vs. Barcelona derby.

Footage shared on social media shows a white car stopped amid a large crowd. Bystanders can be seen shouting at the vehicle and throwing objects at it before the driver suddenly accelerated into the crowd, striking several individuals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The driver of the car has since been arrested.

Catalan police reported that a person lost control of the vehicle and that the injuries sustained were only light.

At first, police said they considered the incident to be accidental.

Five minutes into the game, a large part of the fans in the Espanyol singing section behind one of the goals vacated their area as a protest against the game continuing because of the incident.

If Barcelona win the game, they will be crowd 2024/25 La Liga champions.

Ten ambulances were sent to attend to the injured.

Police have said the situation is under control and that "in no case" does it pose a risk to the people inside the stadium.

One of the people hit by the car is the son of the mayor of Badalona, ​​Xavier Garcia Albiol.

Council sources have explained that the injured person is fine, that the vehicle ran over his foot, and that the mayor went to the scene. Both are now in hospital.

