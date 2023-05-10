Yandex metrika counter

Several reported dead in US-Mexico border shooting

Several reported dead in US-Mexico border shooting

Several people are said to have been killed in a shooting that occurred near the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge along the United States-Mexico border, News.az reports citing local media.

"Apparently the confrontation occurred between elements of the army and armed civilians; the preliminary balance is three alleged criminals killed," Mexican media outlet Adn40 said.


