‘Severance’ and ‘The Penguin’ lead 2025 Emmy nominations

Apple TV+’s psychological thriller Severance and HBO’s crime drama The Penguin topped the list of nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday.

Severance led with 27 nominations, including Best Drama, followed by The Penguin with 24 nods, competing in the Best Limited Series category. HBO and HBO Max dominated overall with a record 142 nominations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Hollywood satire The Studio and returning favorite The White Lotus each earned 23 nominations. Notable acting nominees include Adam Scott, Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Kathy Bates, and Harrison Ford, who earned his first-ever Emmy nod at age 83.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the awards ceremony, which airs live on CBS on September 14.

