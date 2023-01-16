Severe cold snap across Afghanistan kills at least 20

+ ↺ − 16 px

A sudden fall in temperature across Afghanistan has taken a toll on common people who are already hit hardest by poverty and lack of food and firewood to warm their homes, News.Az reports citing Tolo News.

At least 20 people have died in Afghanistan due to cold weather and snow in the last few days.

Figures from Herat Regional Hospital show that at least 70 people were hospitalized for hypothermia.

It has also killed at least 4,000 cattle in Badghis and other provinces. Thousands of acres of agricultural land and hundreds of greenhouses in several provinces have been damaged due to the cold weather.

News.Az