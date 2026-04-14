Severe storms and tornado threat intensify across Oklahoma as volatile weather pattern unfolds

Severe storms and tornado threat intensify across Oklahoma as volatile weather pattern unfolds

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Meteorologists warn that a highly volatile weather pattern is unfolding across Oklahoma, bringing multiple rounds of severe storms alongside an elevated wildfire risk in parts of the state.

Forecasters at the Bob Mills Weather Center say the current setup could become one of the most active severe weather periods of the season, with threats including damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes extending over several days, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

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Multiple waves of severe weather expected

The unstable pattern began Monday, though storm coverage remained uncertain in its early stages. Conditions are expected to intensify significantly by Tuesday, with forecasters expressing higher confidence in widespread severe weather across large parts of the state.

Another round of storms is forecast for Wednesday, while additional activity may return late Friday as a cold front moves through the region.

Meteorologists say the repeated nature of the system increases the risk of cumulative impacts, with communities potentially facing severe conditions on consecutive days.

Rotation detected as storm activity builds

Storm trackers have already reported early signs of dangerous development, particularly in western Oklahoma.

Rotating storms have been observed near Interstate 40 west of Elk City, with indications of mid-level rotation that could strengthen and extend toward the ground. While most rotation has so far remained elevated, experts warn that atmospheric conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for tornado formation later in the evening.

Other storms across southern parts of the state have produced heavy rainfall and hail, some of it large enough to cause damage.

The most intense period of activity is expected between 7 pm and 10 pm, as storms track northeast toward central Oklahoma.

Highly unstable atmosphere driving risk

According to Chief Meteorologist David Payne, storms developing over Texas are moving toward southwest Oklahoma and are expected to intensify as they encounter a highly unstable environment.

A dryline stretching across the region is expected to serve as a trigger for additional storm development, with strong wind shear and moisture levels supporting severe weather.

Large hail, damaging straight line winds and isolated tornadoes remain the primary threats, with some storms already producing hail larger than golf balls in areas including Tillman County and surrounding communities.

Wildfire danger adds to concerns

Compounding the severe weather risk is an ongoing wildfire threat across western Oklahoma.

Between storm systems, warm, dry and windy conditions are creating an environment conducive to fire spread. Officials warn that any ignition during these periods could rapidly escalate, particularly in grassland areas already vulnerable to drought conditions.

This combination of severe storms and wildfire potential presents a complex hazard scenario, requiring close monitoring by emergency services and residents alike.

Authorities urge vigilance

With multiple rounds of dangerous weather expected throughout the week, residents are being urged to stay alert to forecasts, warnings and real-time updates.

Meteorologists stress that conditions can change rapidly, particularly with rotating storms that may quickly evolve into tornado-producing systems.

As the situation develops, storm trackers and weather teams will continue to monitor activity across the state, providing live updates on storm movement, intensity and potential impacts.

News.Az