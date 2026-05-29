Spurs rout Thunder to force Game 7 in West finals

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The San Antonio Spurs delivered a dominant wire-to-wire performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-91 to force a decisive Game 7, News.Az reports.

Victor Wembanyama starred for San Antonio with 28 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, knocking down his first three attempts from beyond the arc to help the Spurs seize early control.

“We feel like collectively that we’re better than this team,” said Stephon Castle, who finished with 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists. The rookie recorded his eighth 15-point, five-rebound, five-assist game of the playoffs.

Among rookies and sophomores, only Magic Johnson with 10 and Larry Bird with nine have recorded more such performances in a single postseason.

The Spurs took full command with a 32-13 third quarter in front of a packed home crowd at Frost Bank Center. San Antonio’s defense also stifled Oklahoma City, limiting the Thunder to 35-of-95 shooting, or 36.8 percent, from the field.

“Trust in the coaches,” Wembanyama said after the victory. “Play with effort.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 15 points but struggled offensively, shooting 6-of-18 from the floor.

Dylan Harper also made a major contribution for San Antonio, scoring 18 points in just over 22 minutes of action.

The Spurs effectively sealed the game with a 20-2 run that left the Thunder struggling offensively. Oklahoma City managed only 13 points in the third quarter, their lowest-scoring period of the season.

Chet Holmgren finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, scoring the Thunder’s only field goal during the final 8:23 of the third quarter. He also blocked Wembanyama late in the period before the Spurs star responded with a block of his own moments later.

With the outcome decided, both coaches rested their starters late in the game as reserves saw extended minutes.

The victory sets up a winner-take-all Game 7 in what has become a thrilling Western Conference Finals series.

News.Az