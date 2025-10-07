+ ↺ − 16 px

Shiba Inu price is $0.00001250, showing small gains this week. PEPE coin is consolidating, preparing for potential buying pressure. Both tokens face resistance, and traders are cautious about near-term volatility.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a trending PayFi altcoin. With $27 million raised, 674 million tokens sold, and a live wallet beta, it combines real-world crypto-to-bank utility, strong security, and adoption potential with high growth prospects.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Resistance and Accumulation Zones

Shiba Inu price is currently $0.00001250. The token has slightly recovered in the last week. According to recent market and on-chain data, the bullish momentum may be slowing down. In the past 24 hours, almost 284 billion SHIB tokens have been transferred between various exchanges.

According to CryptoQuant, it hints that holders could be preparing to sell rather than continue accumulating. Rising exchange reserves often precede sell pressure, making this a warning signal for short-term traders.

SHIB is testing resistance in the $0.000012–$0.000013 range, where the 50-day and 200-day EMAs converge. While the RSI is neutral, the volume and rising exchange reserves indicate caution. A confirmed breakout above $0.0000136. Returning momentum with decreasing reserves and falling to below $0.000011 would be an indicator that there is a short-term weakness.

These levels should be closely monitored by traders because the equilibrium between the buyers and sellers will either make or break the rally.

Pepe Coin News: Warm-Up Stage Signals Potential Rally

Pepe Coin is priced at $0.00000994 and is showing signs of preparing for a potential breakout. After a long consolidation, PEPE is entering a warm-up stage where the market anticipates renewed buying interest.

Analysts note that PEPE’s past patterns of peaks, crashes, and warm-ups suggest the token could climb toward prior highs near $0.00014, though volatility remains a significant factor.

PEPE’s current trading around $0.00009704 indicates it is in a warm-up stage, historically a phase of accumulation before demand surges. Chart analysis shows repeated cycles of peaks, crashes, and warm-ups, suggesting another potential high.

Neutral values are indicated by technical indicators, including RSI, and this is normal preceding the movement. The traders are keeping a close eye on whether PEPE can repeat its previous rallies and hit new heights with good volume.

Remittix: The Viral Altcoin With 30x Potential

Alongside SHIB and PEPE, Remittix (RTX) is gaining momentum as a leading PayFi token. The project has raised more than $27 million, sold over 674 million tokens.

It focuses on real-world payments and strong security. Also, its upcoming wallet beta makes it a practical and high-potential alternative for investors seeking a breakout crypto.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Momentum:

Remittix is fully verified and ranked #1 on CertiK , giving investors confidence that the project is secure and trustworthy.

, giving investors confidence that the project is secure and trustworthy. The beta wallet already allows crypto-to-bank transfers, showing that the PayFi system is built and working before launch.

Users can send crypto to over 30 countries and convert it instantly into local currency at fair rates with no hidden fees.

and convert it instantly into local currency at fair rates with no hidden fees. Every user can earn a 15% referral bonus paid in USDT, claimable daily through the Remittix dashboard.

These features make Remittix a utility-driven token capable of delivering strong returns while remaining secure and adoption-focused.

Conclusion: Remittix Stands Out Among Trending Altcoins

Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin show potential, but both face resistance and historical volatility that could limit near-term gains. Remittix, with its CertiK verification, live wallet beta, and practical crypto-to-bank features, offers investors a unique combination of security, utility, and growth potential.

For traders seeking the best altcoins to buy this quarter, Remittix represents a high-potential option alongside SHIB and PEPE, with the possibility of 30x gains if adoption continues to accelerate.

