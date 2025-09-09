Shiba Inu price prediction shows more downside ahead while traders back a utility altcoin expected to 50x

+ ↺ − 16 px

The latest Shiba Inu price prediction reveals a divided market as technical analysts point to both breakout potential and looming downside risks.

With SHIB currently trading near $0.00001240, it finds itself at a crossroads. While some predict an upside rally, a growing number of traders are rotating funds into Remittix (RTX), a utility-driven altcoin forecast to deliver a staggering 50x return.

Shiba Inu price prediction hinges on breakout confirmation

Several prominent analysts remain optimistic. Jonathan Carter recently identified a breakout above a descending channel, suggesting that if Shiba Inu breaks the 50-day moving average, it could surge to levels like $0.00001400 and potentially $0.00002500. He even forecasts highs up to $0.000033, contingent on strong bullish continuation.

Echoing this view, Javon Marks points to bullish divergence signals in the MACD histogram, indicating a potential reversal. Marks believes SHIB could rally more than 163% to the $0.00003 zone. Meanwhile, others like CobraVanguard caution that Shiba Inu remains highly sensitive to key levels. A break below $0.00001225 could trigger a slide to $0.00001126.

The token is still down over 42% year-to-date, underperforming even the meme coin segment. Despite encouraging charts, Shiba Inu price prediction models remain speculative, and SHIB’s path depends on short-term market sentiment.

Sentiment shifts to Remittix as traders seek real-world use cases

While SHIB captures headlines, a utility-based token named Remittix is gaining traction among value-focused traders. The altcoin is disrupting a $183 trillion global payments sector by enabling users to send crypto and have it arrive as fiat in any global bank account. It is fast, cheap, and with no hidden fees.

Traders are pivoting toward projects with real use cases, and Remittix is leading that wave. Unlike Shiba Inu’s hype-based cycle, Remittix is building infrastructure that solves real-world problems.

Global Accessibility: Enables the real-time crypto-to-fiat settlement in more than 30 countries.

Enables the real-time crypto-to-fiat settlement in more than 30 countries. Next-Gen Wallet: A Mobile first wallet that will be launched in Q3 2025 and features dynamic FX.

A Mobile first wallet that will be launched in Q3 2025 and features dynamic FX. Battletested Ready: Smart contract audited by CertiK with trust and transparency.

Smart contract audited by CertiK with trust and transparency. Blasting Takeoff: More than 23.6 million dollars collected by early investors, as a sign of belief.

More than 23.6 million dollars collected by early investors, as a sign of belief. Enterprise Adoption: Designed with businesses, freelancers and international remitters in mind.

Remittix has already sold over 643 million tokens, is currently priced at $0.1030, and has secured CEX listings on BitMart and LBANK. These are significant milestones before the token even hits the open market.

Conclusion

The Shiba Inu price prediction may look bullish on paper, but its future hinges on breaking key resistance and broader meme sentiment. In contrast, Remittix is rising steadily on the back of strong fundamentals and institutional-ready features. As the market matures, tokens that merge crypto’s innovation with real-world applications are emerging as the best bets. That’s why smart traders are loading up on Remittix before its 50x potential plays out.

