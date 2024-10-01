Shigeru Ishiba elected new Japanese premier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shigeru Ishiba, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected prime minister by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, succeeding Fumio Kishida.

Ishiba, who was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party late last week, was endorsed by the ruling coalition-controlled lower house ahead of a similar vote in the House of Councillors. His confirmation sets the stage for a snap election slated for Oct. 27, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media. Long seen as a maverick, the 67-year-old Ishiba is likely to face a challenging start to his premiership as he seeks to restore voter trust in the scandal-hit ruling party and mend intraparty divisions that have deepened since the LDP leadership election.Ishiba's decision to call a snap election also drew a backlash from opposition parties, which described his making of the announcement Monday even before his election as premier as "disrespectful" and "unconstitutional."The extraordinary Diet session will run through Oct. 9, the day when Ishiba is expected to dissolve the lower house.Following the mass resignation of Kishida's Cabinet, Ishiba is set to form his own Cabinet.He will give the key posts of foreign and defense minister to two of his supporters who share similar views on Japan's global role and responsibilities. Some of those who ran against Ishiba in the LDP's race are also expected to receive Cabinet positions.

