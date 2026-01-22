Yandex metrika counter

Shooting in Australian town leaves at least 3 dead

  • World
  • Share
Shooting in Australian town leaves at least 3 dead
Photo: TNV

Three people have died following a shooting in Lake Cargelligo, a small town 450 km west of Sydney in New South Wales (NSW), on Thursday afternoon.

According to the NSW Police Force, emergency services were called to the scene around 4:40 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Authorities confirmed that two women and one man were killed, while a second man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have established a crime scene and urged the public to avoid the area, advising local residents to remain indoors.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      