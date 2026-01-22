Shooting in Australian town leaves at least 3 dead

Three people have died following a shooting in Lake Cargelligo, a small town 450 km west of Sydney in New South Wales (NSW), on Thursday afternoon.

According to the NSW Police Force, emergency services were called to the scene around 4:40 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Authorities confirmed that two women and one man were killed, while a second man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have established a crime scene and urged the public to avoid the area, advising local residents to remain indoors.

