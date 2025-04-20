Shooting incident occurred in central Berlin

Police and prosecutors have opened an investigation into the shooting in Bad Nauheim. (EPA Images pic)

Early Sunday morning, unidentified armed individuals opened fire outside the Hilton hotel in central Berlin, Germany, leaving at least one person injured, News.Az informs via Bild.

The incident occurred around 04:45 (GMT+2), prompting police to cordon off the area and launch a search for at least two suspects.

Separately, over the weekend, another shooting took place in Bad Nauheim, Hesse, where an unidentified individual opened fire near a residential building, resulting in the deaths of two men.

